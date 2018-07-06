  • search

Arms dump, Pakistan currency found in Poonch forest

    Jammu, July 6: The Army unearthed an arms dump in a forest area in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 11 IEDs, an Army officer said today.

    Arms dump, Pakistan currency found in Poonch forest
    Image for representational purpose only

    The recovery was made yesterday night.

    Besides the Improvised Explosive devices (IED), the seizure included some Pakistani currency, two AK assault rifles, three pistols, three rounds of rocket propelled grenades (RPG) and four Chinese hand grenades, the officer said.

    The recovery was made from a forest area near the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector during a search operation which was launched on specific information.

    The arms were smuggled from across the border and dumped in the forest area for subsequent use by terrorists, the officer said and added that the recovery was a major success for security forces.

    Two AK 56 rifles with 26 magazines and 1153 rounds, three pistols with two magazines and 63 rounds, one Pika magazine with 46 rounds, 11 IEDs fitted in tiffin boxes and 20 detonators were part of the arms dump.

    Pakistani currency valuing Rs 16,500, a compass, two map sheets, a bayonet, seven communication sets, a code sign and some other items were recovered during the operation, he said.

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 10:38 [IST]
