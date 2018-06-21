English

Armed with Zakir Naik literature, PFI workers killed Hindu Munani spokesperson

    The National Investigation Agency has said that members of the Popular Front of India had conspired to kill Sasi Kumar, a spokesperson of the Hindu Munani. The murder of the leader from Coimbatore was carried out to create terror among the people, the NIA has also said in its supplementary chargesheet.

    During investigation, NIA conducted searches at the houses of 4 accused persons on March 18 and recovered PFI donation receipts, PFI literature, PFI Unity March CDs, mobile phones, Compact Disks and pen drives, DVD of Zakir Naik of Islamic Research Foundation and other incriminating documents relating to PFI.

    The NIA has charged, Abu and Mubarak under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and also the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act of 1967.

    Sasi Kumar, spokesperson of Hindu Munnani, Coimbatore District, Tamil Nadu was brutally murdered on September 22 2016 by activists of the PFI. The NIA had previously chargesheeted two persons- Sadham Hussain and Subair.

    Investigation has established that the accused persons. all active members of PFI, conspired and killed Sasikumar, a spokesperson of Hindu Munnani, Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu brutally to strike terror among a section of people.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 15:32 [IST]
