Armed with SC order, Alok Verma set to resume charge as CBI director today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 9: Alok Verma, who was reinstated as Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to resume duties today. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had set aside an order of the government that sent him on leave, while ordering his reinstatement.

Verma is set to retire on January 31. He would be resuming duties today. The court has however said that he cannot take any major policy decision until the Selection Committee takes a final call on the issue.

The Selection Committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India. This committee is responsible for both the appointment and removal of a CBI chief as laid down in the Vineet Narain verdict of 1997.

Today's order effectively means that the fate of Verma still hangs in balance and it would be the committee which would decide on his fate. The court said that the decision would have to be taken by the committee within a week.

The date of the meeting is yet to be fixed and only once it meets will the fate of Verma be decided. The court in its order today has basically indicated that the decision to send him on exile was a wrong one. However it made it clear that it would be only the committee which could take a final call on the matter.

This would basically mean that Verma will return to office, but minus the power. Will he continue in office till the end of his term is a matter that would be finally decided by the Selection Committee.