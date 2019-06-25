Armed robbers kill trader in Assam-Nagaland border

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Kohima, June 25: A gang of six to seven masked man dressed in Army fatigues and armed with AK- 47 rifle and pistol stormed into the residence of Moolsingh Rathore and attempted robbery by holding the businessman's wife, son and daughter in-law at gunpoint.

The trader who was returning home received a distress call from his son and rushed to the spot to confront the gang of armed assailants who had robbed of valuables including jewellery and cash from his residence.

Rathore was shot multiple times from point blank range and he succumbed to his injuries on reaching the hospital following excessive bleeding.

One of his acquaintance also received bullet injury, however, his condition is stated to be out of danger.

Police have recovered one bullet of AK-rifle and several empty cartridges from the spot.

The gang also reportedly took away the licensed pistol of the businessman.

Jharkhand Lynching is 11th hate crime incident in 2019: Report

Police have started investigation but are yet to make any headway in what appears to be a meticulously planned robbery attempt.

Police are also investigation the possible involvement of some insider in the heist who must have provided crucial inputs to the gang of assailants.

The use of AK series assault rifle in the aggravated robbery hints at the involvement of some militant who can conveniently cross border and enter into Nagaland after committing the crime.

Rathore's residence is only a few kilometres away from the interstate border of Nagaland.