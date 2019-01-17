Armed men target two coaches of Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express, loot cash, jewellery

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 17: Armed men entered the Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express on Thursday and allegedly robbed several passengers at knifepoint on the outskirts of Delhi.

The group barged into two AC coaches of the Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express at Badli on the outskirts of the capital, when the train was waiting for the signal to proceed to the main station in Delhi.

The matter came to light after a passenger filed a complaint through the railways' complaints portal.

Passenger Ashwani Kumar claimed that around seven to 10 robbers had accosted passengers on board the B3 and B7 coaches of the train while it was waiting at a railway crossing near the Delhi Sarai Rohilla station at 3.30 am. In his complaint, Kumar said the accused asked them to handover wallets, purses, jewellery, cash and cellphones.

Kumar complained about the lack of security on board the train. "The irony is that neither staff nor security personnel were available there at the time," the passenger said while adding that it took the passengers 20 minutes, after the accused had decamped, to find a train attendant or travelling ticket examiner.

A Northern Railways spokesperson said the Railway Police Force (RPF) has initial leads in the case and will nab the culprits soon.

