Armed Forces Flag Day: PM Modi salutes indomitable courage of Indian forces

New Delhi, Dec 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the invincible courage of Indian army and urged citizens to pitch in for those in the military on Armed Forces Flag Day.

"On Armed Forces Flag Day we salute the indomitable courage of our forces and their families. I also urge you to contribute towards the welfare of our forces," Modi tweeted along with a video of the Indian forces' personnel saving other people and getting honoured with awards.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, whose state is on India's border with China, also tweeted his wishes for the military.

"On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, my deep respect and salute to the courage, valour and bravery of all the armed forces personnel who are and have sacrificed so much for the defence of our motherland. My deep gratitude!" Khandu tweeted.

Apprehensions will be proved wrong says Modi

Since 1949, the Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year throughout the country and is an occasion to honour martyrs and men in uniform who valiantly fight at the borders, safeguarding the Nation's integrity.

How to contribute in armed forces flag fund?

You can contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund online by visiting http://ksb.gov.in/DonateAFFDF.htm

Contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund through cheques and by depositing in banks.

Contributions to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund are exempted from Income Tax