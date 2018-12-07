Armed Forces Flag Day 2018: Significance, What can you do to honour men in uniform

Significance of Armed Forces Flag Day:

The Flag day is mainly observed to serve three basic purposes - rehabilitation of battle casualties, welfare of serving personnel and their families, and resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen and their families. While combating the ongoing cross-border terrorism and insurgency, Armed Forces lose many lives and many personnel are left disabled. They need rehabilitation so that they don't become a burden on their family and lead a life of dignity.

History of Armed Forces Flag Day:

Immediately after India achieved independence, a need arose for the government to manage the welfare of its defence personnel. On August 28, 1949, a committee set up under the defence minister decided to observe a Flag Day annually on December 7. The idea behind observing a Flag Day was to distribute small flags to the general population and in return collect donations. Flag Day gains more significance as it considers that it is the responsibility of the civilian population of India to take care of the families and dependants of the armed forces personnel who fight for the country.

How We Can Contribute:

For all the sacrifices that the armed forces make or made for us, today is when we get a chance to reciprocate with a little gesture. Several cashless payment methods have been set up and made available. We can send our contributions via PayTM number ‘8800462175' and UPI code: armedforcesflagdayfund@sbi. To contribute using Credit/Debit Card or Net Banking log on to ksb.gov.in/armed-forces-flag-day-fund.htm

Armed forces Flag Day Fund:

The ‘Armed forces Flag Day Fund' (AFFDF) has been constituted by the Government of India for the welfare and rehabilitation of the Ex-Servicemen (ESM) community. This year the Defence Ministry has planned to run it in effect from November 1 and would continue till December 31 and one can show one's sense of pride by wearing the flag representing three services from 01 November to 31 December 2018.

There are more than 30 lakh ESM Including 6.5 Iakh widows and around 60,000 ESM are added every year due to early superannuation. Contributions received from prospective donors of AFFDF are utillsed to provide basis sustenance needs of the ESM community through a medium of welfare schemes. This campaign aims to generate awareness about the ‘Armed Forces Flag Day Fund' and encourage people to contribute generously. Several cashless payment methods have been setup and made available including PayTM and UPI.