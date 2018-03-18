Armed forces can procure weapons for emergency: Nirmala Sitharaman

The modernisation of equipment for the armed forces is a challenge for us, Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said. She further said that war preparedness and lack of modern equipment with the armed forces is a cause of concern.

Speaking at the News18 Rising India summit, she said that there has been a question on the availability of enough equipment for the armed forces for at least 10 days of intense war.

"I am, however, happy to say that the our vice-chiefs have been given enough financial powers to procure equipment. They can make immediate procurement under the increased budget made available to them, she also said while adding that the required purchases are being made rapidly," she added.

Sitharaman, however, did not respond to questions about the deposition of the vice-chief of the Army, Lt Gen Sarath Chan who had told the Parliamentary Committee on defence that the Army does not have enough money to pay for the ongoing schemes, emergency procurement weaponry for 10 days of intense war.

"I have got to be conscious that we are taking about standing committee report of Parliament which is in session. There are other things which the vice chief has also said which adds confidence to our ministry. I wouldn't want to rebut or reply to standing committee's report," she said.

She, however, added that the money that was allocated for the modernisation of equipment for the armed forces was enough.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day