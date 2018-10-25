Arjun Sarja files defamation case against Sruthi Hariharan

Bengaluru, Oct 25: Multilingual actor Arjun Sarja filed defamation case of Rs 5 crore at City Civil court against Sruthi Hariharan on Thursday. The court likely to hear the case this evening or tomorrow.

Earlier, Sarja's manager Shivarjun allegedly received a call from Sruthi Hariharan's aide demanding Rs 1.5 cr-Rs 2 crore. Shivarjun has filed a complaint with Cyber crime police alleging actor's email, Facebook and Twitter accounts have been hacked.

Sruthi Hariharan has kicked off #MeToo storm in the Kannada film industry. Sruthi shocked the Kannada film industry when she accused actor Arjun Sarja of inappropriately behaving with her on the sets of Vismaya (2016).