Arjun Rampal's brother-in-law booked for molesting air hostess, clicking her obscene pictures

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's brother-in-law Amit Gill has been booked on Tuesday for allegedly molesting an air hostess, reports Mumbai Mirror. He also threatened her that he will share her nude photos online.

It is learnt that Gill had invited the woman to his Mumbai residence before she was leaving for Abu Dhabi. He spiked her drink and 'touched her private parts' and also filmed her obscene pictures.

Gill and the woman had met through a mutual friend at a suburban hotel in the Maharashtra capital.

"My common friend told me she had invested around Rs 80 lakh with Gill, and he was offering good returns. She advised me to also invest with Gill and said he could also help me get the Rs 5 lakh a friend in Dubai owed to me, as he [Gill] knew several people in there," Mumbai Mirror quoted the victim as saying.

However, turns out that Gill neither gave the principal amount back to her, not did he give the interest which came out to be Rs 6 lakh.

The incident came to light after the air hostess decided to reach out to the Police and file a complaint in the matter.

A case has been registered under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc), 354 (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

