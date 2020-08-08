Arjun Meghwal tests positive for coronavirus

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 08: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to AIIMS here.

    The minister of state for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs said after developing COVID-19 symptoms he was tested twice and found positive in the second report.

    However, he said his health is fine.

    "After developing symptoms of COVID-19 I had undergone test and was found positive in the second report. On the advice of doctors, I got admitted to AIIMS and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health," he said.

    Meghwal is BJP MP from Bikaner. He had recently claimed that a particular brand of 'papad' had a role in boosting the immunity and antibodies that could help cure COVID-19.

    A video of the minister endorsing 'Bhabhiji papad', which he called a health supplement, had gone viral on social media.

    "Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, a papad manufacturer has come up with this product that will aid the formation of antibodies to fight the coronavirus," the minister had said in the video, "This papad will prove useful in the fight against coronavirus."

    Another MP from Rajasthan and Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary has also tested positive for COVID-19.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 23:49 [IST]
