Are you with Article 370 abrogation or not: Shah asks Rahul Gandhi

By Vishal S

Ranchi, Sep 18: Asserting that Kashmir is an integral part of India, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday blasted Congress' Rahul Gandhi for his stance on several of the BJP-led government's decision, including the scrapping of Article 370.

"When we go for surgical strike, Rahul Gandhi opposes it. When we go for airstrike, he asks for evidence. He should tell the people of the country which direction he wants to take," Shah said.

The Home Minister and Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das addressed a public today after launching the BJP's 'Johar Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Jamtara. Shah said that Jharkhand is progressing to become free from menace of Naxalism. He attributed the change to the developmental works done by the BJP Governments at the Centre and State.

"Jan Ashirvaad Yatra that begins from sacred Santhal Paragana today will lead us to complete majority in upcoming assembly elections. Atal ji carved out Jharkhand and Modi ji helper it prosper. We have transformed the state in last 5 years," he said.

Shah hit out at Congress saying in its 10-year rule at the Centre, the party did not take adequate measures for development of Jharkhand. He said Narendra Modi Government increased allocation to the state to over 1 lakh 45 thousand crore rupees for development.

Shah also said that Rahul Gandhi should clarify whether he is in favour of the Centre's decision on Article 370.

"By abrogating Article 370, Modi ji (Narendra Modi) showed Pakistan its place, and established that Kashmir is an integral part of India...Rahul Gandhi should tell the people of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, when he goes to these states, whether he was with the decision to abrogate Article 370," the BJP president added.

Shah said 1.26 crore Jan-dhan accounts have been opened, electricity has been provided to 20 lakh households and free LPG connections given to 29 lakh tribals in the state in the last five years.

"Dreams of our freedom fighters Birsa Munda, Sidhu-kanhu have come true with abrogation of Article 370. I want to thank Union Home Minister, on behalf of people of state. I'm sure PoK will be integrated into India under leadership of Modi ji," Raghubar Das said.