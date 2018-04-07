Are you tired of honking by motorists on roads? Then join 'HornVrat' campaign

Mumbai, April 7: The Indian roads are infamous for incessant honking. Almost every motorist on the road suffers from a peculiar disease called "honking". Even when it is not needed, drivers in order to register their presence honk with 'ferocity' to create great amount of noise pollution.

Mumbai, the financial hub of India, is no stranger to honking too. Figures show that vehicles in Mumbai honk at least 18 million times in an hour every day. Every Mumbai driver honks around 48 times a day. So, it is quite a terrible picture that shows how poor are our road etiquettes.

In an attempt to bring some "peace" on roads in the Maximum City, an NGO, Awaaz Foundation, has tied up with the Maharashtra transport department, the Rickshawmen's Union and the Mumbai Police.

Together they have started a campaign which is interestingly titled as "HornVrat" (refrain from honking) to sensitise people about the menace of honking. The HornVrat campaign--which can be roughly translated to "fast from honking"-- started on January 27, 2018, at the iconic Gateway of India in the city.

"Mumbai: Awaaz Foundation along with the Maharashtra transport department, Rickshawmen's Union and Mumbai Police started 'HornVrat' campaign urging people to refrain from honking," tweeted ANI.

Mumbai: Awaaz Foundation along with the Maharashtra transport department, Rickshawmen's Union and Mumbai Police started 'HornVrat' campaign urging people to refrain from honking. pic.twitter.com/4rqn1AtlhO — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

While launching the campaign, the organisations involved in it unveiled an autorickshaw which has been decorated with a lot of metallic blow horns. The autorickshaw is travelling the length and breadth of the city to tell people why they should reduce the number of times they honk while driving their vehicles.

Speaking to ANI, a member of the Rickshawmen's Union said that noise pollution by honking builds up stress and anger. He added that being exposed to it also impacts health severely.

Lauding the effort, Gokul Jain, a retired government employee from Mumbai, said that the awareness campaign will go a long way in teaching people about the disadvantages of unstoppable honking.

So, next time you honk to move ahead on roads, just remember at times it is better not to do so, like the campaign has been requesting all Mumbaikars, these days.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day