'Are you Pakistan's Ambassador?': Mamata Banerjee hits out at Modi

India

New Delhi, Jan 03: Continuing with her tirade against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Citizenship Amendment Act, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking why he frequently compares India with Pakistan.

Addressing a rally in Siliguri, Banerjee, referring to PM Modi, said: "Are you Prime Minister of India or Ambassador of Pakistan. Why do you glorify Pakistan on every issue?"

"India is a big country with a rich culture and heritage. Why does the PM regularly compare our nation with Pakistan? Are you the prime minister of India or the ambassador of Pakistan. Why do you refer to Pakistan in every issue?" the chief minister said.

Slamming the Central government over the new legislation, the West Bengal CM accused the BJP of "deliberately" creating confusion over the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying its leaders have been making contradictory statements on the issue.

"On one hand the prime minister is saying there will be no NRC but on the other, the union home minister and other ministers are claiming that the exercise will be conducted across the country," she added.

She also urged people to join hands with her to protest against CAA and NRC. ''I am fighting against #NationalRegisterOfCitizens and #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, join hands with me, requesting all people to come forward to save our democracy,'' the TMC supremo said.

Banerjee's remark came a day after PM Modi hit out at the Congress and other opposition parties for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that they should instead expose Pakistan's atrocities on its minorities.

The Prime Minister also said that those protesting against the CAA should "raise their voice" against Pakistan.