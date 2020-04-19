Are you facing domestic violence: Full list of numbers you can call for help

New Delhi, Apr 19: Are you facing domestic abuse? Cases of domestic abuse during the lockdown owing to coronavirus have been on the rise.

Domestic violence cases in India have increased since the March 24 lockdown with husbands venting their frustration on wives, who have no escape from their abusers, say experts.

Many of these complaints have come from north India, particularly Punja,b said NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma.

"The number has increased. Men are frustrated sitting at home and are taking out that frustration on women. This trend is especially seen in Punjab from where we have received many such complaints," Sharma told PTI.

According to Sharma, many of the women who suffer domestic abuse don't know how to send emails and the number might increase with the addition of the complaints received through post. The number of postal complaints has also come down due to the lockdown, Sharma said.