‘Are we still a Democracy’, asks Priyanka Gandhi as Kashmir lockdown completes 6 months

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Feb 05: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday launched a scathing attack at the government, questioning the illegal detention of former Chief Ministers and wondering whether 'India is still a democracy or not.'

Taking to twitter, she wrote "It's been six months since two ex-Chief Ministers have been incarcerated without any charges and millions of people were locked down in J&K."

"Six months ago we were asking how long this will carry on? Now we are asking whether we are still a democracy or not," she added.

The Modi government had, on August 5 last year, abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, thus revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Six months on, three former CMs of J&K remain detained

Three former Chief Ministers of the former state-the father-son duo of Farooq and Omar Abdullah along with People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti-were put under detention by the Centre to prevent law and order situation from spiralling out of control following the Article 370 move.