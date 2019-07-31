  • search
    Are we delivering pizzas: Derek O' Brien on speedy passing of bills

    By PTI
    New Delhi, July 31: Are we delivering pizzas or passing legislation, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien wondered on July 31, continuing his attack on the government over the speed with which bills have been passed this Parliament session.

    On July 30, the Trinamool Congress MP had said the way the bills were being passed amounted to a "mockery of Parliament" and was the government's way of "smothering" the Opposition.

    Are we delivering pizzas: Derek O Brien on speedy passing of bills
    TMC MP Derek O'Brien

    "Parliament is supposed to scrutinize Bills. This chart explains the bulldozing this Session. Are we delivering pizzas or passing legislation?" he tweeted on July 31.

    Double whammy: From RTI to triple talaq, how BJP floored the opposition in Rajya Sabha

    Derek O'Brien also attached a chart purportedly showing the contrast in numbers -- during 2004-2009, 60 per cent of the total bills by Parliament were scrutinised, during 2009-2014, this went up to 71 percent, from 2014-2019 the number came down to 26 per cent.

    In the present Lok Sabha, of the 18 bills passed, only one underwent scrutiny, bringing the number down to 5 per cent, he claimed.

