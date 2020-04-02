Are vehicles banned in Karnataka? Yes and it no April Fool’s prank says DGP

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 02: This is not an April Fool's prank. Two and four wheelers are banned from use until the 14th of April. We will seize your vehicle if you cease to ignore this lockdown, the Director General of Police, Karnataka has said.

Praveen Sood, the DGP of Karnataka took to Twitter to convey the message regarding the ban. The ban on the vehicles is an extension of the ongoing prohibitory orders which bars citizens from venturing away from their homes.

Sood however clarified that all essential services as defined by the Union Home Ministry were exempt. The announcement by Sood was not received kindly by many persons. People took to Twitter to complain that their vehicles were seized even when they were out to purchase groceries. Most of them have been told to come back and collect their vehicles on April 14.

This is not an April Fool's prank. Two/ four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lockdown regulation. — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) April 1, 2020

Not acceptable- first you ask us not hoard and now stop us from making trips to groceries / medical stores / veggie shopping ! — Gayathri Pradeep (@gayathripradeep) April 1, 2020

I need to give essential things like ಊಟ, ಹಾಲು, medicines to elderly people of my family who live around 2 kms distance, if I go in two wheeler it will take few minutes, it will be difficult for me to carry and walk to their homes!

And I will be spending more time on road right?? — Meena (@meenabg) April 1, 2020

How will ppl go out to buy essentials? To the bank which is quite a distance? Do you expect ppl to walk 3-4 kms ? How will elderly living alone manage? — Lavanya Ballal | ಲಾವಣ್ಯ ಬಲ್ಲಾಳ್ (@LavanyaBallal) April 1, 2020

May I know under what provision of law you have banned the use of private vehicles. The Central Government guidelines do not prescribe any such ban. Please enlighten. — Manu Sebastian (@manuvichar) April 1, 2020