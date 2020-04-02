  • search
    Are vehicles banned in Karnataka? Yes and it no April Fool’s prank says DGP

    Bengaluru, Apr 02: This is not an April Fool's prank. Two and four wheelers are banned from use until the 14th of April. We will seize your vehicle if you cease to ignore this lockdown, the Director General of Police, Karnataka has said.

    Praveen Sood, the DGP of Karnataka took to Twitter to convey the message regarding the ban. The ban on the vehicles is an extension of the ongoing prohibitory orders which bars citizens from venturing away from their homes.

    Sood however clarified that all essential services as defined by the Union Home Ministry were exempt. The announcement by Sood was not received kindly by many persons. People took to Twitter to complain that their vehicles were seized even when they were out to purchase groceries. Most of them have been told to come back and collect their vehicles on April 14.

    Here are some of the reactions from the people:

    Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 8:05 [IST]
