Are unmarried daughters entitled for allowance after the age of 18? SC will decide

New Delhi, Oct 17: The Supreme Court has agreed to examine whether an unmarried daughter should be entitled for allowance even after becoming an adult. The Bench would examine and ascertain the legal liability and also the extent of it in case a father is held accountable for maintenance of his unmarried daughter irrespective of age.

The petition was moved by a woman citing a 2002 Supreme Court judgement which had interpreted the provisions of the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act in favour of unmarried daughters.

In 2002, the court had said that the right of the female child will continue even after she attains full majority until she gets married. The court however said that the girl would have to prove that she is unable to maintain herself out of her own earnings or other property.

The case on hand emerges from an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court had ordered the man to maintain his daughter only until she gets married. The court said that she was entitled for maintenance till attaining majority and not thereafter.