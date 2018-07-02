Are PDP and Congress planning to form government in J&K?

New Delhi, July 2: Hectic parleys is on in the Congress and People's Democratic Front vis e vis Kashmir. Speculation is rife that the Congress and PDP want to form government in Jammu and Kashmir as half of the tenure of the Assembly still remains. One more factor that is forcing the PDP to form the government in the state is to save its MLAs from defection.

Sources said that the Congress meeting on Jammu and Kashmir started in the morning at 11.30 AM at the residence of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and lasted till about 1.25 PM.

The meeting was attended by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Senior Congress Leader Ambika Soni and Ghulam Ahmed Mir. Former Union Home minister P Chidambaram too joined the meeting but he reached slightly late.

Sources said that some of members attended the meeting will go to Leh, Laddakh and Kargil to asses the situation of the area. Around 100 senior Congressmen will meet in Srinagar on July 3, 2018 to asses the situation.

However, on being asked if the Congress wants to form the government in the state, senior Congress leader Ambika Soni said, "We met to discuss the situation arisen out of the imposition of President's Rule. We are preparing for elections."

One being asked about the possibility of alliance, She said, "There is no such thing on the table. How can you make a government with the one who have failed in delivering the promises they made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

But if sources are to be believed then lots of meetings are happening in the PDP as well. There have been information pouring in that the PDP leadership is in constant touch with the Congress as the biggest challenge for the PDP is to keep its flocks together as they are still in touch with the BJP.

Sources in the BJP confirmed on the very same day when they withdrew support from the PDP that its MLAs are in touch with the BJP so it is really a big challenge for the PDP to remain united. So the only option with the PDP is to form the government in the state. But PDP general secretary Nizamuddin Bhatt remained tight lipped on the issue. He said that he does not know anything what is happening in the party.

