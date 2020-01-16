  • search
    Are NPR and NRC linked: IUML moves fresh plea in SC seeking clarity

    New Delhi, Jan 16: The Indian Union Muslim League has filed two applications in the Supreme Court opposing the new citizenship law and the National Population Register or NPR.

    The IUML has asked the court to get clarifications from the government whether it had planned on implementing the NRC across the country. It also sought to know if there was a link between the NPR and NCR.

    Last month the government said it had no plans as of now to carry out an exercise to prepare a National Register of Citizens (NRC) for the whole country on the basis of data to be collected during the updating of National Population Register (NPR).

    No documents will be asked or biometric taken for NPR: Home Ministry

    The remarks by the home ministry officials came in the backdrop of the controversy over the NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act

    "There is no proposal as of now to prepare NRC on the basis of NPR data for the whole country," an official said

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also said that there has been no discussion in the government on the NRC

    Kerala, Bengal make it official: Say no to NPR

    "Since my government first came to power in 2014, I want to tell 130 crore countrymen, there has never been a discussion on this NRC," he said, noting that it was done only in Assam due to a Supreme Court order.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 11:43 [IST]
