Are hand sanitisers safe for your mobile: Here is the right way to clean a phone

New Delhi, Apr 03: There are plenty of guidelines that have been suggested to keep you safe from the coronavirus. However not many understand the importance of cleaning a mobile phone.

An analysis by the Journal of Hospital Infection says that the coronavirus can live on surfaces like glass, metal or plastic up to nine days. This would mean even if you wash your hands or sanitise them, you could contract the virus if you pick up an unclean phone.

Experts have said that cleaning mobile phones was a more important preventive measure than wearing face masks.

Using a sanitiser is not a good idea to clean your phone. Using any form of liquid is also a bad idea as it could damage your phone. So here is the right way to clean your phone.

What you need:

Microfibre cloth

Water

Soap

This is what Apple and Samsung recommends:

Unplug all cables and turn off your phone

Remove any case or covering on the phone

Wipe the screen and surface with a soft, gentle, slightly damp lint free microfibre cloth

If material is still present, use a soft, lint-free cloth with warm soapy water

Avoid getting moisture in openings

Don't use cleaning products or compressed air

If you are using a case of covering, make sure you clean that too

Make sure you put the case back on only after the mobile has dried