Are dead people counting votes at Gorakhpur?

They did it again. In Gorakhpur, the district administration assigned dead men to count votes in the crucial by-election. However, this is not the first time that this has taken place.

On Sunday, the day of polling, the district administration had assigned polling duty to two dead engineers. The same thing happened today.

The State Employees' United Council had written to the District Election Officer complaining about the incident. Rakesh Kumar and Anil Kumar, two junior engineers in the UPPWD passed away last year. Despite that their names figured on the list of officials who were given election duty both on polling and counting day.

A by-election in Gorakhpur was facilitated after Yogi Adityanath vacated the seat. The by-elections saw a poor turnout and recorded just 47.45 per cent polling. In Phulpur where by-elections were held, the turnout was 37.39 per cent.

OneIndia News

