Are BJP, PDP playing Kissa Kursi Ka in Jammu and Kashmir?

Srinagar, June 22: Can Bollywood influence the political discourse in the country? Well, it might. But one thing is for sure, the country's Hindi film industry does get "inspired" by all the drama that the politicians stage on a daily basis.

A tweet by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decided to end the coalition government in the state recently after both the parties got inspired by an old Bollywood classic.

The tweet by the vice president of National Conference (NC)--who has been repeatedly asking to dissolve the state Assembly to avoid "horse-trading"-- stated that the BJP and the PDP crafted their "divorce" after watching the film, Kissa Kursi Ka, a scene of which he posted along with his tweet.

Kissa Kursi Ka (which can be loosely translated to Tale of Throne) was made long before television junkies got addicted to American drama, Game of Thrones. The 1977 film, a political satire, was banned by the then Congress regime as it took a dig on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi.

But over the years, the film has succeeded in garnering a cult following. The scene from the movie which Abdullah tweeted stands true in today's time also. The scene is a conversation between two persons, one of them is addressed as "raja" (king) and they decide to stage a "war" between themselves to rule over the "public".

By posting the film clip, the former CM suggested that both the BJP and the PDP "fixed and scripted" the Jammu and Kashmir "divorce" to rule over the state.

"The PDP & BJP have been watching Bollywood movies for political strategy. This is how they have crafted their "divorce". Brilliant fixed match, scripted to perfection except the audience aren't fools & neither are the rest of us 😀," tweeted the former CM of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday, once again Abdullah challenged the BJP regime at the Centre to dissolve the Assembly in the state in the wake of the fall of the coalition government. He reiterated that the BJP might resort to "horse-trading" to come to power in the state which has been put under the Governor's rule following the collapse of the government.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav scoffed at Abdullah for raising the issue of "horse-trading".

"Why is he (Omar Abdullah) so scared? I am sure his party men are loyal to him. There is no question of horse-trading from our side. We've seen what kind of horse-trading happened in Jammu and Kashmir under his party, nobody should forget the history," Madhav told ANI.

To this, Abdullah replied that he had "no doubt" about his MLAs, but indicated the "sort of pressure" applied to former CM Mehbooba Mufti by the BJP.

"I have no doubt about my MLAs but we all know what happened in the PDP after Mufti Sb died & the sort of pressure that was applied to Mehbooba Mufti," tweeted Abdullah.

"Then why not dissolve the assembly? If @rammadhavbjp is true to his word that there is no question of horse trading & clearly no new alliances are being formed then the assembly should be dissolved. Keeping it suspended has encouraged dalals," he added.

As political uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir continues, it is time for Kissa Kursi Ka in the terror-ravaged state which is facing multiple problems.

