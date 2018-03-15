Araria will become 'hub of terrorists', says Giriraj Singh after by poll loss

A day after the BJP lost Araria Lok Sabha seat to the RJD, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that seeds of extremism have been sown in Araria and that the region would soon become a 'hub of terrorists'.

The RJD won Araria by over 60,000 votes in the by election which was necessitated due to the death of RJD's Mohammad Taslimuddin.

"Araria keval seemavarti ilaka nhi hai, keval Nepal aur Bengal se judha nhi hai. Ek kattarpanthi vichardhara ko unhone janam diya hai, Yeh Bihar ke liye khatra nhi hai desh ke liye khatra hoga. Woh atankwadiyon ka gadh banega (Araria is not just a border area, it is not only about sharing border with Nepal and Bangladesh. They are sowing seeds of extremism. This is not only a threat to Bihar, but to the entire country. It will become a hub of terrorists)," Giriraj Singh told ANI.

In Araria, Sarfaraz Alam of the RJD defeated the BJP's, Pradip Singh. Araria was represented by the RJD's Mohammad Taslimuddin, whose death on September 17, 2017, necessitated the bypoll. Alam, who had crossed over from the JD(U), is Taslimuddin's son.

In the Jehanabad Assembly seat, RJD's Suday Yadav defeated his JD(U) rival Abhiram Sharma by more than 30,000 votes. Suday Yadav is the son of former state minister Mundrika Singh Yadav, whose death necessitated the bypoll. In Bhabhua, the BJP's Rinki Rani Pandey defeated her Congress rival Shambhu Singh Patel by about 14,000 votes.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day