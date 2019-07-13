Araku MLA murder: NIA charges top naxal

  • search
    New Delhi, July 13: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against a naxalite, who is alleged to have played a key role in the murder of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveshwara Rao.

    The charges were filed in the NIA Special Court at Vijayawada against Vanthala Dharmayya. It may be recalled that on September 23 2018, naxalites had killed Rao and an ex-MLA Siveri Soma at Livitiputtu village, Pothangi Panchayat by cadres of CPI (Maoist).

    Araku MLA Kidari Sarveshwara Rao

    Dharmayya was arrested by NIA during investigation and investigations revealed that he was a Maoist sympathiser and he has played a key role in the conspiracy to commit the above murders. He used to remain in touch with the Maoists in their camps in the forest and used to extend logistical support to them. He is also associated with the other accused persons in the case.

    NIA had earlier filed a chagesheet Yedala Subba Rao, Gemmili Sobhan, Korra Kamala, Venkata Ravi Chaitanya, Jalumuri Srinu Babu Kameswari and Jappirayingi Satti Babu in connection with the case.

