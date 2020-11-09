AQI in Anand Vihar, Mundka, Okhla, Wazirpur 'severe' as Delhi air quality deteriorates

Sky gazers set to witness Blue Moon today: All you need to know

New Delhi, Nov 09: The air quality in the national capital is seen deteriorating with increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 484 in Anand Vihar which falls in the "severe" category.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said the situation was unlikely to improve unless a drastic reduction takes place in stubble fire counts.

According to reports, the air quality index (AQI) was found to be "severe" in Mundka (470), Okhla Phase 2 (465) and Wazirpur (468). According to the central government's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the city's air quality is likely to remain "severe" on Diwali as well.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Friday, farm fire count stood at 4,528, the highest of this season. Last year, the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's pollution had peaked to 44 per cent on November 1.

Experts said while meteorological conditions were "moderately" favourable for dispersion of pollutants, a "very high" number of farm fires in Punjab was the primary reason for the "severe" air quality.