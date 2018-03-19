APTET 2018 results declared, here are the steps to check

The APTET 2018 Results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The exams were held from February 21 to March 3 2018. The Final Answer Keys of the APTET 2018 examination has already been released by the Commissioner of School Education, CSE Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, the AP TET results were to be declared on March 16, 2018 but the board decided to release the results on March 19, 2018 as the education minister was not available on March 16th.

Along with the AP TET 2018 results AP TET Rank Card or AP TET Marks sheet will also be released today. The results would be available on aptet.apcfss.in.

How to download APTET 2018 results:

Go to aptet.apcfss.in

Click on results link

Enter required details

Submit details

View results

Take a printout

