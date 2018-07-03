APTET 2018 Results declared, how to check

New Delhi, July 3: The APTET 2018 Results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The exams were held from June 10 to June 19 2018. The AP- TET shall apply to all the Schools referred to in Clause (n) of Section 2 of the RTE Act. However, a School referred to in Sub-Clause (iv) of Clause(n) of Section 2 of the RTE Act, may exercise the option of considering either the TET conducted by the Central Government or the AP-TET. The results are available on aptet.apcfss.in.

How to download APTET 2018 results:

Go to aptet.apcfss.in

Click on results link

Enter required details

Submit details

View results

Take a printout

