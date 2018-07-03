  • search

APTET 2018 Results declared, how to check

    New Delhi, July 3: The APTET 2018 Results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    APTET 2018 Results declared, how to check

    The exams were held from June 10 to June 19 2018. The AP- TET shall apply to all the Schools referred to in Clause (n) of Section 2 of the RTE Act. However, a School referred to in Sub-Clause (iv) of Clause(n) of Section 2 of the RTE Act, may exercise the option of considering either the TET conducted by the Central Government or the AP-TET. The results are available on aptet.apcfss.in.

    How to download APTET 2018 results:

    • Go to aptet.apcfss.in
    • Click on results link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit details
    • View results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 6:45 [IST]
