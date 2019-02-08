  • search
    APSC Recruitment 2019: Big vacancy announced; details here

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Assam Public Service Commission invited application for the post of PSC Computer Operator & Child Development Project Officers 2019. Candidates must apply for the posts on the official website- www.apsc.nic.in on or before 06th March 2019.

    APSC Recruitment 2019: Big vacancy announced; details here

    Vacancy Details:

    Total posts to be filled in Assam Public Service Commission are 90. Out of which

    Computer Operator (Typist)-17 Positions
    OC-08
    OBC/MOBC-05
    SC-01
    STP-02
    STH-01

    Child Development Project Officer & Allied Cadres-73 Positions

    OC-37
    OBC/MOBC-20
    SC-05
    STP-07
    STH-04

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Educational Qualification

    Higher Secondary/ 12th passed candidates also possessed 6 months diploma/ certification in computer proficiency can apply for CO post. Aspirants must have good working knowledge of office productivity software tools.
    Graduation completed candidates in arts, science, commerce from a recognized university can apply.

    Age Limit

    Computer Operator - Not less than 18 years and more than 44 years.
    CDPO- Not less than 21 years and not more than 38 years.
    Age relaxation for SC/ST is 05 years, OBC/ MOBC is 03 years and 10 years for PWD.

    Salary:

    Candidates going to work as CO (Typist) will get pay between Rs.14000-49000/- and GP of Rs.6,200/-
    Selected applicants as for APSC CDPO post will get pay of Rs.22,000-87,000/- and GP of Rs.9,700/-

    Selection Criteria:

    Through written examination qualified candidates will be selected. There will be computer practical test for CO post applicants. According to the APSC Syllabus questions will be asked in the written test.
    Application Process

    Contenders preparing for Assam Govt Jobs 2019 can apply for this APSC Recruitment 2019 though offline mode as well.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 12:23 [IST]
