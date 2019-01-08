  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Apsara Reddy appointed Congress's first transgender National General Secretary

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 8: Apsara Reddy, a transgender woman known for her social activism, has been appointed as the National General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), making her the 134-year-old party's first transgender officebearer.

    Apsara Reddy

    The appointment was made by party president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

    "Apsara Reddy has been appointed the first transgender National General Secretary of @MahilaCongress by Congress President @RahulGandhi," tweeted Congress.

    All India Mahila Congress also tweeted, "Welcoming Apsara Reddy to @MahilaCongress As @sushmitadevmp puts it the path for inclusivity comes through acceptance and compassion beyond the set societal norms. #Womenpositive".

    As a transgender woman, Reddy has been involved in social activism and also has taken up cases of child rape, a statement said.

    "I thank Rahul Gandhi ji for accepting her as a member of the INC India family," she said. Dev said Reddy is the first transgender national-level office bearer of the party.

    The newly-appointed general secretary, Reddy, said: "I will meet with a cross-section of women to address issues pertaining to their rights." "I will work with the Congress' Mahila state unit's across India towards women's economic empowerment, fighting against social injustices, helping women find their human rights and help contribute to the Congress party's manifesto with women-centric policies," Reddy said.

    A former journalist, Apsara Reddy had joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or AIADMK party in May 2016.

    She had moved to the pro-Sasikala camp of the AIADMK after party icon Jayalithaa's death later that year.

    Read more about:

    congress rahul gandhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue