Apsara Reddy appointed Congress's first transgender National General Secretary

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 8: Apsara Reddy, a transgender woman known for her social activism, has been appointed as the National General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), making her the 134-year-old party's first transgender officebearer.

The appointment was made by party president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

"Apsara Reddy has been appointed the first transgender National General Secretary of @MahilaCongress by Congress President @RahulGandhi," tweeted Congress.

All India Mahila Congress also tweeted, "Welcoming Apsara Reddy to @MahilaCongress As @sushmitadevmp puts it the path for inclusivity comes through acceptance and compassion beyond the set societal norms. #Womenpositive".

As a transgender woman, Reddy has been involved in social activism and also has taken up cases of child rape, a statement said.

"I thank Rahul Gandhi ji for accepting her as a member of the INC India family," she said. Dev said Reddy is the first transgender national-level office bearer of the party.

The newly-appointed general secretary, Reddy, said: "I will meet with a cross-section of women to address issues pertaining to their rights." "I will work with the Congress' Mahila state unit's across India towards women's economic empowerment, fighting against social injustices, helping women find their human rights and help contribute to the Congress party's manifesto with women-centric policies," Reddy said.

A former journalist, Apsara Reddy had joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or AIADMK party in May 2016.

She had moved to the pro-Sasikala camp of the AIADMK after party icon Jayalithaa's death later that year.