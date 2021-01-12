April-May would be a crucial phase in the India-China standoff

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 12: Even as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal, R K S Bhadauria visited Ladakh on Monday and discussed the operational issues with the senior officers of the Air Force and Army, it has been found that the Chinese are continuing to build infrastructure near the various friction points.

Sources tell OneIndia that the Chinese infrastructure continues to be built in the various friction points including the Spanggur Gap and Galwan Valley. India on the other hand too is building infrastructure.

The next couple of months will be crucial. It is important see how the issue would pan out in April-May, when the summer sets in.

Want peace, but won't tolerate any harm to India's self- respect: Rajnath on Indo-China border row

The Air Force in a statement said that the Air Chief Marsha, undertook a visit to Air Force Stations and Advanced Landing Grounds in Ladakh. He interacted with field commanders and was briefed on the preparedness and status of the deployed forces at the air bases as well as in the forward areas. He also interacted with the IAF and Indian Army personnel deployed at these locations, the statement said.

"He reviewed the ongoing logistic operations for support and sustenance of troops in the winter season" and visited "DBO and Nyoma ALGs where he was given a security overview in the respective sub-sectors. Prior to his departure, he joined the CDS for a comprehensive discussion on operational matters with senior IAF and Indian Army Commanders at Air Force Station Leh," the Air Force also said.