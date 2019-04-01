  • search
    April Fool's Day: Congress trolls BJP's new video saying Modi Mat Banao

    New Delhi, Apr 01: Congress social media head Divya Spandana took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'New India' video released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and reminded the nation that it was April Fool's day.

    April Fools Day: Congress trolls BJPs new video saying Modi Mat Banao
    Congress social media head Divya Spandana

    "It's April 1st Mitron. #ModiMatBanao," Divya Spandana tweeted.

    April 1 is celebrated across the world by playing pranks and jokes to make fools of people. And BJP and Congress have been celebrating the day in the past few years by taking on each other.

    BJP treads carefully before announcing final list of candidates from UP

    Meawhile, Congress has also released a spoof manifesto for the BJP's 2019 election campaign. The Opposition party has targeted its pet topics such as unemployment, demonetisation and corruption among other things to attack Modi.

    Earlier in the day, 'Pappu Diwas' became the top trend on Twitter with over 30,000 tweets against Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

    The 7-phase Lok Sabha elections will start on April 11 and continue till May 19. Votes will be counted on May 23.

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 13:20 [IST]
