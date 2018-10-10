India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
APRCET 2018 results declared, how to check

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Oct 10: The APRCET 2018 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    AP RCET 2018 exams were conducted in Andhra Pradesh for the first time for candidates seeking admissions in PhD and M Phil programmes in 14 state universities.

    AP RCET 2018 exams were conducted by APSCHE from August 28, 2018. Candidates can check their results on sche.ap.gov.in.

    How to check APRCET 2018 results:

    • Go to sche.ap.gov.in
    • Click on the AP RCET-18 tab
    • A new page will open
    • Click on view results
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh results

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 11:16 [IST]
