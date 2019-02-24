APPSC recruitment 2019: Now apply for 31 posts, details here

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 24: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has notified jobs for several posts including Civil assistant surgeons, Zilla Sainik Welfare Officers among others on its official website. The application process for which will begin in March.

    A total of 31 posts are vacant across 14 designations. The application process for the same will begin from March 26, 2019 and the last date to apply is April 16, 2019. Candidates will have to appear for screening test followed by Mains exam. The final result will be declared in the second week of June, 2019.

    "The Commission conducts Screening Test in offline mode in case applicants exceed 25,000 in number in Post Code wise and Main Examination in online mode for candidates selected in screening test," reads the notice. The main exam will be held in June and the exact date and mode of exam will be notified by the Commission in due course of time.

    APPSC recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

    • Assistant B.C. Welfare Officer in A.P. B.C. Welfare Service: 4 posts
    • Assistant Social Welfare Officer in A.P. Social Welfare Service: 3 posts
    • Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer in A.P. Tribal Welfare Service: 2 posts
    • Civil Assistant Surgeons in A.P Insurance Medical Service: 9 posts
    • Zilla Sainik Welfare Officers in Sainik Welfare Service: 6 posts
    • Assistant Director in Andhra Pradesh Town & Country Planning: 2 posts
    • Assistant Chemist in A.P. Ground Water Service: 1 post
    • Town Planning Assistant in A.P. Town & Country Planning Service: 1 post
    • Royalty Inspector in A.P. Mining Service: 2 posts
    • Technical Assistant (Automobile Engineering) in A.P Police Transport Organisation: 1 post
    • Technical Assistant (Geophysics) in A.P. Ground Water Sub-Service: 8 posts
    • Technical Assistants (Hydrogeology) in A.P. Ground Water Sub-Service: 1 post
    • Technical Assistant in A.P. Mines and Geology Sub-Service: 8 posts
    • Deputy Inspector of Survey in A.P. Survey and Land Records Sub Service: 1 post
    • Technical Assistants in A.P. Archaeology & Museums Sub-Service: 3 posts
    • Welfare Organiser in A.P. Sainik Welfare Sub-Service: 1 post

    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 16:09 [IST]
