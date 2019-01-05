APPSC issues notification for recruitment of 308 lecturers in degree colleges

  • search
    Hyderabad, Jan 5:  Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued notification for the recruitment 308 lecturers in government degree colleges. The candidates can apply online from 5th February 2019 and before 26th February 2019.

    Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission

    Selection of candidates will be based on written examination and oral test.

    Application Processing Fee: Rs. 250/-
    Examination Fee: Rs. 120/-
    SC/ST/BC/PH/Ex-Servicemen: Exempted Fee 

    Important Dates:
    Online Submission starts: 5th February 2019
    Online Submission Last Date: 26th February 2019
    Last Date for Payment of Fee: 25th February 2019

    Eligibility: Good academic record with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent Grade of B in the 7 point scale with letter grades O, A, B, C, D, E & F at the Masters Degree level, in the relevant subject, obtained from the Universities recognized in India and Should have passed National Eligibility Test (NET) for lecturers conducted by UGC, CSIR or similar tests accredited by the UGC or SLET conducted by the Osmania University in terms of G.O. Ms. No. 19, Higher Education (CE.I-1), Dept., Dt. 24/02/2011 and by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam in terms of G.O.Ms. No.57, Higher Education (CE.I-1) Dept.,dt.19.12.2014.

    Click here for notification 

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 9:35 [IST]
