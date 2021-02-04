Approach local authorities for Rath Yatra, WB govt tells BJP

YouTube
    Kolkata, Feb 04: West Bengal government has asked BJP to approach local authorities entrusted to look after law and order in connection with the saffron party''s communication on its ''Rath Yatra'' programme in February and March which will cover all constituencies of the poll-bound state.

    The BJP had on February 1 written to the state chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay about its ''Rath Yatra'' programme so that the administration "may prepare modalities of relevant support system for a peaceful conduct of the programme".

    TMC government delays permission to BJP's rath yatras in West Bengal

    In a letter to state BJP vice-president Pratap Banerjee, the government directed the party to "approach appropriate authorities at local levels entrusted with maintenance of law and order including assemblies and processions etc, under relevant laws/ regulations".

    The BJP has decided to carry out a peaceful political programme throughout West Bengal in the form of ''Rath Yatra'' in February and March covering all constituencies of West Bengal, sources in the party said.

    The ''Rath Yatra'' will be held before the assembly polls due in April-May.

    The election is crucial for BJP, which has emerged as the main opposition party in the politically polarised state as it will seek to deseat from power the 10-year-old Trinamool Congress government of Mamata Banerjee.

