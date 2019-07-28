Apprehensions that Article 35A will be abolished rise after more troops moved into Valley

New Delhi, July 28: There is a lot of uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir after the Union Home Minister granted approval for the mobilisation of an additional 100 companies of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

While senior police officials have described the movement as routine, others feel that it could be part of the plan to abolish Article 35A. The moment the news broke out, people in several areas began buying essential items, expecting that there would be a long shut down.

The DGP of the state, Dilbagh Singh termed the development as a law and order measure. Political parties have however said that this kind of adventurism will not go down well. Sajjad Lone, former minister said that such adventurism would mean an investment in the future for decades of violence and contempt for those who believe in Indian-ness.

There has been an apprehension that Article 35A may be removed ever since assembly elections were delayed and President's rule was extended.

In order to strengthen the Counter Insurgency grid as well as for maintaining law and order situation in J&K, deployment of additional 100 companies of CAPFs are ordered, the Home Ministry said in an order.

In the wake of the Amarnath Yatra, there are already an additional 40,000 security personnel stationed in the state.

It may be recalled that National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval had visited the Amarnath shrine and returned to Delhi earlier this week. There is speculation rife that the move could be focused around the removal of Article 35A in the state. The last time such a huge deployment was made was before the Balakot air strike.

Sources tell OneIndia that there is a move to make fresh measures in the state. The official however did not spell out clearly, what the reason behind the move was. Each company comprises around 100 security personnel.