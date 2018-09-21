  • search

Appointment of judges: Leave it to us says Supreme Court

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 21: "Leave the issue of judges' appointment to us, we can take care of ourselves", the Supreme Court said as it dismissed a number of petitions filed on issues related to the judiciary.

    Appointment of judges: Leave it to us says Supreme Court

    The top court also dismissed a plea that sought contempt action against lawyers who have signed the impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. A bench of Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan made the comment on the appointment of judges while dismissing the petition related to the issue.

    Also Read | SC to monitor probe into Muzaffarpur shelter home case

    The counsel appearing for a writ petitioner said he has the right to be informed correctly as the media had misled the people during the elevation of Justice KM Joseph that he may not be elevated to the top court. "This matter pertains to appointment of judges. Leave it to us, we can take care of it. The petition is dismissed," the bench said.

    The top court also dismissed a petition filed by advocate ML Sharma, seeking contempt action against the lawyers who have signed the impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra.

    Also Read | SC reserves order in Bhima Koregaon case

    "Leave the issue to us. We can deal with it," the bench said and dismissed the petition. Sharma said it is up to the court to decide what to do with the petition and he has only brought the issue before it. A similar petition filed by an association of lawyers was also dismissed by the court. The petition pertained to judiciary.

    "This petition also deals with judiciary. Leave it to us. Sorry, we are not entertaining these kind of matters," the bench said.

    Read more about:

    supreme court petition judiciary judges appointment

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 6:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue