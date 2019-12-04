Appoint me as temporary hangman to execute Nirbhaya’s convicts: Himachal man writes to Prez

Shimla, Dec 04: The Tihar jail have to not worry anymore for the reason of not having hangman in their jail, as Ravi Kumar, from Shimla has written to President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday to appoint him as temporary executioner in Delhi's Tihar Jail as there is no executioner presently in the jail, and allow him to execute the four convicts of 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

After the President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case, and sanctioned the execution of all the four convicts in this case, the authorities were worried as they didn't have a hangman in the jail.

Himachal Pradesh: Ravi Kumar, from Shimla has written to President Kovind to appoint him as temporary executioner in Delhi's Tihar Jail as there is no executioner there.He states, "Appoint me executioner so 'Nirbhaya' case convicts can be hanged soon & her soul rests in peace".

On Wednesday, a Himachal Pradesh man named Ravi Kumar wrote to President and has requested to appoint him as a temporary executioner so 'Nirbhaya' case convicts can be hanged soon and her soul rests in peace.

Earlier, the our convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case had been informed that they exhausted all legal remedies and had been given seven days time to file a mercy petition before the President of India.

The notice was issued by the Tihar Jail authorities to the four convicts Mukesh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar. The notice was signed by the Superintendent, Central Jail No. 2, Tihar Jail and is dated October 29, 2019.

But, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal recommended to reject the mercy plea after Delhi government in a letter written to the Lieutenant Governor,saying that the government strongly recommends the rejection of the mercy plea filed by the convicts. It is the fittest case to reject the mercy petition, keeping in view the heinous and gravest crime of extreme brutality committed by the applicant.

On December 16, 2012, a 23 year old aspiring medical student was gangraped and assaulted inside a moving bus in South Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road. She breathed her last on December 29, 2012. While one accused, Ram Singh hanged himself in jail, another a juvenile was convicted and served a three year term at a reform facility.