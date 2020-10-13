Last of Apple's 42 stores in China reopen as country slowly goes back to work

TikTok removed from Apple, Google Play store: A look at events that led to ban in India

Apple launches new iPad Air with touch ID build, 8th Gen iPad and Apple One

Apple iPhone 12 launch today: Check price, specifications and other details

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 13: Apple is all set to launch the highly-anticipated iPhone 12 series during a digital event on October 13. The Cupertino-headquartered company has sent a virtual invite 'Hi Speed' on Tuesday.

Apple said that the next big event is on October 13 that starts at 10 a.m. PDT (10.30 p.m. India time).

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models - iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All new models will have 5G support, though their US versions are said to have antennae for faster, mmWave frequencies.

The entry-level iPhone 12 may come with 64GB storage in a total of six colours including black, white, blue, red, yellow as well as coral.

In addition to this, Apple may announce its new HomePod or over-the-ear headphones at today's event.

Recently, it was revealed that the upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 to $749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849.

The Tech giant last month unveiled iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 and a cheaper Watch SE.