Apple launches new iPhone 11, iPad, watch, TV and more: Check price and other details

iPhone!

The new iPhones are "jam packed with new capabilities and an incredible new design," Apple chief executive Tim Cook told a launch event in Cupertino, California. The surprise from Apple was the reduction in the entry-level price at USD 699, down from the starting level of USD 749 for the iPhone XR a year ago even as many premium devices are being priced around USD 1,000.

Apple additionally unveiled a more expensive "Pro" model of the iPhone 11. It also set launch dates for its original video offering, Apple TV+, and its game subscription service as part of efforts to reduce its dependence on the iPhone.

Apple iPhone 11 Indian prices announced

The Tim Cook-led company launched the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone at the widely-watched event in Cupertino. The phones come in four finishes including a new midnight green, and will be available for pre-order beginning September 13 and in stores beginning September 20. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models starting at USD 999 and USD 1,099, respectively.

iPhone 11: Starts at Rs 64,900

iPhone 11 Pro: Starts at Rs 99,900

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Starts at Rs 1,09,900

The Super Retina XDR is the brightest and most advanced display in iPhone and the A13 Bionic chip sets a new bar for smartphone performance and power efficiency.

Apple also unveiled updates on iPad tablet, Apple Watch

Apple also unveiled updates to its iPad tablet and Apple Watch smartwatch.At the event, Apple talked about the health tracking features of the Apple Watch series that has made it a big hit with buyers.

It also announced three new health research studies that will be used to improve Apple Watch's health-related features in the future.

After this, the company also announced Series 5 Apple Watch with a new Retina panel that features an Always-On display. The new Watch Series 5 will also bring with it a new in-built compass and safety features -- including upgrades to the Emergency SOS.

The new Watch Series 5 has also been announced to not just come in Steel, but also Aluminum, Titanium and Ceramic. The new Apple Watch will be available for purchase starting today, and will be priced at a starting price of $399.

The Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS version) starts at Rs 40,900 and Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS plus Cellular models) starts at Rs 49,900. The third generation Apple Watch, with built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor and water resistance, starts at a new low price of Rs 20,900 and at Rs 29,900 for the GPS and Cellular version. Apple Watch Series 5 will soon be available with Apple Authorised Resellers.

iPad 7th generation with 10.2-inch display

Apple has announced a new iPad with a 10.2-inch display. The company has announced that the new 7th-gen iPad which looks a lot like the previous-gen iPad will now be replaced with a 10.2-inch Retina display. It has been priced at $329 with further discounts for educational institutes and students.

It will start shipping before the end of September and will supplement the iPad Mini and iPad Pro in the line-up.

Apple TV+

The TV+ service will launch November 1 in more than 100 countries at USD 4.99 per month and will include a "powerful and inspiring lineup of original shows, movies and documentaries". Apple is featuring scripted dramas, comedies and movies as well as children's programs in the service, which will compete against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.

"With Apple TV+, we are presenting all-original stories from the best, brightest and most creative minds, and we know viewers will find their new favorite show or movie on our service," said Zack Van Amburg, Apple's head of video.