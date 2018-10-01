  • search

Apple executive Vivek Tiwari's murder: Two cops named in fresh FIR

    New Delhi, Oct 1: Kalpana Tiwari, wife of Apple store manager Vivek Tiwari, who was shot dead by a police constable in Lucknow on Friday night, filed a second FIR in the case on Sunday as the victim's wife pointed out that the names of the prime accused were missing in the first FIR.

    Victim Vivek's wife Kalpana Tiwari lodged a fresh FIR in which she has named the two accused cops- Prashant and Sandeept. The first FIR was filed on the basis of the complaint submitted by Vivek's colleague. She is the only eyewitness in the case because she was travelling with Vivek in the same car.

    Apple executive Vivek Tiwaris murder: Two cops named in fresh FIR
    Photo courtesy: Facebook/vivek.tiwari

    The second FIR reads that Vivek feared that the two constables may misbehave with Sana so he tried to move on when Sandip Kumar tried to put his baton inside the SUV. Prashant Chowdhary, who was present on the other side by then, opened fire on Vivek by putting his pistol's nozzle on the front windshield.

    Also Read | Vivek Tiwari cremated, KP Maurya assures severe punishment to those responsible for killing

    Kalpana has also mentioned the sequence of events as told to her by Sana Khan, the lone eye-witness with whom Vivek was returning from an office party when he was fatally shot. The police have charged the cops in Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

    Tiwari's wife further alleged that Sana was not allowed to call anyone when another police team reached after Vivek's SUV rammed into the underpass after travelling for over 500 meters. She said the police personnel made Sana sign a blank paper and later made her write an application, narrating the content according to them, allegedly to favour the two constables.

    Also Read | Lucknow killing: Rajnath speaks to Adityanath, seeks effective action

    Uttar Pradesh Justice Minister Brijesh Pathak also accused the police of hushing up the killing. "The lone eyewitness was kept in police custody for nearly 17 hours and her signature was taken on a plain piece of paper. The FIR was not registered the way it should had been. There is no consistency between the statement of Sana (who was accompanying the victim) and the FIR. And efforts were made to hush up the case," Pathak told PTI.

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 10:50 [IST]
