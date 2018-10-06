Vivek Tiwari murder: After cops' show support for accused, UP police issues social media guideline

Lucknow, Oct 6: Three SHOs have been removed, four constables suspended and two former policemen arrested for putting up posts on social media in support of their colleagues who allegedly shot dead an Apple executive last week.

Constables of the Uttar Pradesh police force have announced an indefinite strike and fast for the policeman accused in the Apple executive murder case.

They said that they will be observing October 5 as a 'black day' in support of Constable Prashant Chaudhary who shot Vivek Tiwari.

Pictures on the internet show police personnel wearing black armbands in support of their colleagues who were arrested after Vivek Tiwari was shot dead when he refused to stop his car for checking.

The UP police has now issued social media guidelines. Officials said a probe has been ordered into reports that constables were posting their pictures with black armbands in support of their two accused colleagues, and that action would be taken against those found involved in such acts.

Tiwari was shot dead early on September 29 when he allegedly refused to stop his car for checking in Lucknow's posh Gomti Nagar neighbourhood.

Two constables, Prashant Chowdhury and Sandeep Kumar, were arrested after an FIR was lodged on basis of a complaint by Tiwari's colleague Sana Khan, who was travelling with him.

Some people claiming to be batchmates and sympathisers of Prashant Chowdhury and Sandeep Kumar are seen campaigning for them on social media, and seeking donations to help them.

