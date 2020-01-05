  • search
    By
    |

    Lucknow, Jan 05: After Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met families affected by violence during anti-CAA protests, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that those "repeatedly rejected" by people were still pursuing politics of appeasement and questioned the show of "sympathy for rioters".

    "Why so much sympathy to those who burn, vandalise your property? Why are they standing with rioters and hooligans who harm peace, security and public property of the country," a tweet from Yogi Adityanath Office said.

    Appeasement by those repeatedly rejected by people: Yogi on Priyanka
    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    "People are watching and they understand. Despite being rejected repeatedly, they are not desisting from politics of appeasement. They will never succeed in their designs," it said.

    Shocked every protester: Adityanath justifies 'brutal' police action in UP

    The tweets came hours after Priyanka Gandhi made an unscheduled visit to Muzaffarnagar and Meerut districts to meet the affected families, but did not refer directly to her.

      NEWS AT NOON JAN 5th, 2020

      "Maintaining peace and tranquillity is the responsibility of your government and it is fulfilling it with full commitment," another tweet said.

      Earlier on Saturday morning, Priyanka Gandhi met the families who have alleged police excesses during the recent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

