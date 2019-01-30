  • search
    Only God can help you, if you play with the law, SC tells Karti Chidambaram

    New Delhi, Jan 30: The Supreme Court has directed Karti Chidambaram to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioninig in connection with the INX Media case.

    File photo of Karti Chidambaram

    A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said that he shall appear before the ED on March 5,6,7 and 12. The Bench also cautioned Karti and said that if you do not cooperate with the investigation as you were doing in the past, we will come down heavily.

    The court however allowed Karti to travel abroad while asking him to deposit Rs 10 crore in the Supreme Court as security for his return. He was permitted to go to the United Kingdom and also France as his company is organising ATP and WTA tennis tournaments.

    The court further said, if you play around with the law, only God can help you. We will come down heavily on you.

    You had not been cooperating with investigations. We have a lot to say, but would not do that now. Even if we find that there is an iota of non-cooperation, we will come down heavily on you, the Bench led by CJI Gogoi also said.

