Appeal to observe this day as 'Nyay Diwas': Nirbhaya's father after hanging of killers

    New Delhi, Mar 20: Nirbhaya's Father Badrinath Singh on Friday appealed that this day be observed as Nirbhaya 'Nyay Diwas' (day of justice).

    Speaking to media, Nirbhaya's father said,''We appeal for observing this day as Nirbhaya 'Nyay Diwas' (day of justice).''

    The four men convicted of the gang rape and murder of a Delhi woman on December 16, 2012 were hanged in the darkness of pre-dawn on Friday, ending a horrific chapter in India's long history of sexual assault that had seared the nation's soul.

    Nirbhaya’s killers hanged at Tihar jail

    Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were executed at 5.30 am for the savage assault in an empty moving bus on the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who came to be known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one.

    The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed the final attempt by the convicts to stay the execution, saying there are no grounds for Gupta's petition to review the President's rejection of his second mercy plea.

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 6:02 [IST]
