    Appeal to Imran Khan to withdraw fee of Rs 1,400 from Kartarpur pilgrims: Punjab CM

    By Vishal S
    |

    Chandigarh, Oct 18: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to waive-off the proposed USD 20 (around Rs 1430) fee per pilgrim to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

    With much-anticipated Kartarpur Corridor project set to be completed by the end of October, India said that Pakistan's proposal of charging USD 20 (around Rs 1420) fee per pilgrim remains the bone of contention for both sides.

    "I appeal to @ImranKhanPTI to withdraw $20 fee imposed by @pid_gov

    on pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib to faciliate 'khulle darshan deedar' of the final resting place of SRI Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The world Sikh community will be grateful to you for this gesture," Singh tweeted.

    Pakistan had last week handed over to India its final draft agreement for the Kartarpur Corridor. The draft agreement was handed over to the Indian high commission in Islamabad last Friday.

    Construction of the 4.2 km-long corridor is likely to be completed by 31 October. Pakistan is building the corridor from the border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev spent last 18 years of his life.

    The other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district up to the border will be constructed by India. Earlier in October, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal criticised Pakistan's insistence to charge a service fee of USD 20 from pilgrims to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara and compared it with ''jaziya''.

    "Pakistan insists on levying a fee of USD 20 on all pilgrims. We have urged Pakistan not to do so in the interests of devotees,and also because this is a P2P initiative. We hope that the Agreement can be concluded & signed in time for the great event," MEA said.

    [Pakistan's service fee on Sikh pilgrims akin to 'jaziya', says Union Minister]

    The proposed corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.

    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 20:22 [IST]
