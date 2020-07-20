YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Appalled that Vikas Dubey was out on bail: Supreme Court

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 20: The Supreme Court said that is appalled that Vikas Dubey had been released on bail.

    A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said that releasing Dubey shows the failure of the system. The UP government submitted that it would reconstitute a judicial probe panel. The court would take up the matter next on Wednesday after the UP government will produce a draft notification on the judicial inquiry.

    Appalled that Vikas Dubey was out on bail: Supreme Court

    The court also observed that as a state government, UP must maintain the rule of law.

    Have info on Vikas Dubey? You could share it with SIT

    The bench said it cannot spare a sitting top court judge to become a part of the inquiry committee.

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, sought some time to take instruction and get back to the court on the issue.

    "We are appalled to the fact that a person like Vikas Vikas Dubey got the bail despite so many cases," the bench said.

    "This is the failure of the institution and the person, who should have been behind the bars, got bail," the bench observed during the hearing which is going on.

    Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3.

    Kanpur ambush: Vikas Dubey's aide arrested, 2 looted rifles recovered, says UP police

    Dubey was killed in an encounter in the morning of July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, the police had said.

    Prior to Dubey''s encounter, five of his alleged associated were killed in separate encounters.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court encounter uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 14:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue